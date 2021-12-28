Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $438.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $335.37 and a twelve month high of $438.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

