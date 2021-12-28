Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.

VT opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $91.28 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

