Vanilla Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,434.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00009138 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $11,434.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,945.91 or 1.00081328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 796,772 coins and its circulating supply is 652,157 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.