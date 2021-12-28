Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime Sells 3,100 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00.

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 120,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.45. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

