Vectorspace AI Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00011142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $206.84 million and $4.01 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00394241 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $623.89 or 0.01304992 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,830,574 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

