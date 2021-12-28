Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $191.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.73 or 1.00643488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00284695 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.87 or 0.00440207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00151626 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

