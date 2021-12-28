Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.35

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $774.21 million and $26.43 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded up 71.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003663 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,242,226,121 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.