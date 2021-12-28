Venus Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Venus has a market capitalization of $182.81 million and $13.69 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $15.49 or 0.00032332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,160.36 or 1.00529394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.25 or 0.01265487 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003762 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,802,417 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.