Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading 7.4% Higher

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 65 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 95,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

