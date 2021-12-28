Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 3,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

