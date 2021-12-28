Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 42,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,366. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

