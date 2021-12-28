Verity & Verity LLC Buys 4,165 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. 1,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.