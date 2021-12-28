Verity & Verity LLC Buys 4,306 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

