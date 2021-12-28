Verity & Verity LLC Buys 7,077 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Amundi acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,157. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

