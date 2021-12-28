Verity & Verity LLC Has $10.88 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. OGE Energy makes up about 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 1,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,008. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.