Verity & Verity LLC Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $82,602,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after buying an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $309.84. 387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,730. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.71 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.92. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $14,799,895 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

