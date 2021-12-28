Verity & Verity LLC Has $11.85 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

SO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. 40,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,713. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

