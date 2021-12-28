Verity & Verity LLC Has $12.11 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.08. 16,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.48. The company has a market cap of $238.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

