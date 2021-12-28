Verity & Verity LLC Has $13.81 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

