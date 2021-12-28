Verity & Verity LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.42% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000.

Shares of MLPX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

