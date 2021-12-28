Verity & Verity LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.13% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,091. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

