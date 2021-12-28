Verity & Verity LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 119.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $174.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

