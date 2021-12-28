Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

SJM stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.25. 3,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,994. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

