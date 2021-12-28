Verity & Verity LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

CCI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.66. 7,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,122. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.