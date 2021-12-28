Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 1,599 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after purchasing an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,556,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,517,000 after purchasing an additional 219,109 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. 1,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,175. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

