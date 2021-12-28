Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 6,161 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. 209,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,894,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $329.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

