Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,422,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

