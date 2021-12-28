Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.68. Verso posted earnings of ($1.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on VRS. BWS Financial increased their price target on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 79.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Verso by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRS opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Verso has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $786.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.56%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

