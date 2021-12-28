Verso (NYSE:VRS) Lowered to “Neutral” at BWS Financial

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

VRS opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. Verso has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Verso will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 167,541 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 122,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verso by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verso in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Verso by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

