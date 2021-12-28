Versor Investments LP Buys 33,098 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.37% of Kansas City Southern worth $90,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after buying an additional 352,398 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average of $287.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 211.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

