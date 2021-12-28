Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 32,126 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

