Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

