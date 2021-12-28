Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.57 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

