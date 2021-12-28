Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $29.42 million and $349,181.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 434,450,478.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,142,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

