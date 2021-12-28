VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and $31,377.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.39 or 0.07908501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.80 or 0.99868233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,022,861 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

