Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $41.32, but opened at $39.34. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 253 shares.

Specifically, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,594,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,551,000 after buying an additional 628,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,676,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

