VIBE Price Reaches $0.0317 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $53,388.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007110 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.