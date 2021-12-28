Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.91. 3,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 797,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

RBOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $180,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

