Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Cohen & Steers worth $48,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after acquiring an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

NYSE CNS opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.