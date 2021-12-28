Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,396 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Genuine Parts worth $51,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $11,294,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

