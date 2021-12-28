Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,808 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $53,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

Shares of TTWO opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

