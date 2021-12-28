Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 728,677 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1,721.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Smartsheet worth $53,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,722. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Smartsheet stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

