Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.91% of MYR Group worth $48,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $121.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.03.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

