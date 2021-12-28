Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 61,571 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Barrick Gold worth $48,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.