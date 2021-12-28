Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $52,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock worth $3,397,610 over the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

