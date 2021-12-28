Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,088 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Zscaler worth $49,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zscaler by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,267 shares of company stock worth $40,037,262. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $329.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.51. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

