Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of DTE Energy worth $53,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

