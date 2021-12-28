Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,576 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of International Paper worth $56,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.