Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $46.79 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Green Plains worth $46,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

