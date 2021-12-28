Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $48.43 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $48,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $159.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $138.04 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

